Brit Hume has officially become one of this editor’s favorite accounts on Twitter. Not only is he a newsworthy follow BUT his straight-guy act/humor is something we don’t see enough of on that cesspool of a social media giant.

Sounds like Hume has signed another multi-year deal to remain on Fox News.

Suck it up, haters.

Or as Brit put it:

This will disappoint many who respond to me on Twitter. https://t.co/FOb8DqVQI1 — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 9, 2020

Heh.

Brit wins Twitter today.

Congrats Brit! Glad to hear it. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 9, 2020

Loved when you took over the White House gig from Sam Donaldson on ABC. You have always been a fav. Keep up the good work. — Jeepmomma (@mommycat5031) September 10, 2020

Whoohoo! Twitchy job security!

I may criticize, and may have face-palmed something you’ve posted in the past… But not disappointed at all… Congratulations sir. All the best. — Politically Agnostic Boomer Human Scum (@joeleyare) September 10, 2020

Criticizing is one thing.

Trolling because ‘orange man bad’ is quite another.

You are one of the BEST things about FOX.

You are fair, not afraid to call out truth.

I realize you might enjoy retirement, but I am a solid fan of yours. — I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) September 10, 2020

No time for retiring now, Brit.

It will please many. Count me among the many. — Sharon Cabana (@sharoncabana) September 10, 2020

Us too!

As for the haters?

Bill Kristol is displeased — Chris Arndt fights for you (@CJArndt) September 10, 2020

Awww, poor Bill.

Heh.

Ain’t it grand?

***

