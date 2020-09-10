http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/hWrQq4k2fqM/only-in-california.php

Today’s California Crazy comes from the Los Angeles Times. Question: Is electricity for these housing units extra?

Housing costs for the homeless rose to $531,000 a unit, L.A. controller’s report says

The average cost of building a single unit of housing for the homeless in Los Angeles has risen to $531,000, according to an audit from the city controller, who recommends that L.A. rehab motels and open dormitory-style buildings to save money and get people off the streets quickly.

Controller Ron Galperin, in a report due Wednesday, also cited two projects whose costs soared to nearly $750,0000 per unit and assailed delays that he said have driven city-funded homeless construction expenses up from initial projections of $350,000 a unit.

Nearly four years after voters approved Proposition HHH, only three projects have opened, construction has not started on three-quarters of the planned units, and many projects may “never come to fruition,” said Galperin, adding that the delays began before the COVID-19 pandemic.