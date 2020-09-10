http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wnSBo9-2WlE/

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took another shot at President Donald Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pelosi blamed Trump for coronavirus deaths and accused him of having “contempt” for the lives of Americans.

“Well, I’ve never been able to make sense of the president of the United States,” she said. “I know there is a method to his madness, and I use that word very specifically — madness. But what we’ve learned in the last few days is nothing new. We know that he made light of the virus, called it a hoax, and was going to go away magically or by miracle. We would all be in church on Easter Sunday. His delay, his denial, his distortion caused deaths, caused deaths. Could we have saved all of these people? Maybe not. But we could have saved many. And there are scientific measures of how many we could have saved.”

“But let me use one word to describe everything we learned in the last 24 to 48 hours — contempt. Contempt by the president of the United States for the lives of the American people. Contempt of the president for science that was telling us what we needed to do and still continues to tell us what to do. And he still won’t allocate the resources or the approval for what we have in the HEROES Act to do that. Contempt for his own supporters, by having them packed into venues again and again, since he even knew it was airborne. Again, just contemptible. And when you hear what he has to say about Saudi Arabia, contempt for who we are as a nation. It’s — it’s really — nothing should be surprising to us about this president, but he is contemptible.”

