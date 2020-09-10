https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/plurality-voters-believe-communist-chinese-government-should-be-barred?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A plurality of American voters say the Chinese communist government should be barred from providing grants to U.S. colleges, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Significant amounts of money flow from the Chinese Communist Party into U.S. institutions of higher learning. Many elite American universities have accepted tens of millions of dollars from China in the form of grants.

Among registered American voters, 45% would support a proposal barring those transactions, while just 31% would oppose it.

A further 24% were “not sure.”

On the high percentage of respondents uncertain of whether they would support such a measure, Rasmussen said: “The large number of undecideds confirms that this is not an issue many have heard about before. But the results suggest the ongoing public distrust of China.”

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed-mode approach from September 3-5, 2020.

