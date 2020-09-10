https://www.theepochtimes.com/police-arrest-man-accused-of-abusing-6-month-old-posting-video-on-social-media_3495737.html

A man accused of assaulting a child and posting the video online was taken into custody after a multi-agency search involving the U.S. Marshals Service.

The police department is searching for Brice Gage Watkins, 22, according to a post on Facebook on Sept. 8, which added that the U.S. Marshals Service is also involved.

“Our investigators just learned that fugitive Brice Watkins was taken into custody in San Marcos, Texas,” said the Oklahoma City Police Department in a statement on Thursday night.

It added: “Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force received info that he was possibly hiding out at a residence in San Marcos and were able to take him into custody this afternoon. A big thank you to all of you who took the time to share this info … ultimately, it helped lead to his arrest. Great work by the Marshals and all other investigators involved with this case!”

In August, the department said Watkins is “still at large” after he was charged with child pornography-related counts.

“Help us lock him up,” the Facebook post read.

Watkins was charged Aug. 14 in Garfield County District Court with one felony count of distribution of child pornography, reported the Enid News.

Anyone with information about Watkins’ case is encouraged to call the department at 580-242-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 580-233-6233.

