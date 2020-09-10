https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/latinos-hispanic-voters-black-lives-matter/2020/09/10/id/986237

Sixty percent of Latino voters between the ages of 18 and 34 say they would vote for Joe Biden if the election was held today, according to a new poll by Telemundo and BuzzFeed News.

Just 19% say they would choose President Donald Trump.

The poll was released on Thursday as part of a study called “Young Latinos: A Generation of Change.”

Here are the highlights:

82% say the Black Lives Matter protests are motivating them to vote in the fall.

57% say reducing police brutality also motivates them to vote.

71% say the coronavirus crisis is a motivating factor in casting their ballots.

83% say the pandemic has affected their health or finances.

48% say they have suffered financially due to job losses or pay cuts.

37% describe themselves as independents or undecided about their political party affiliation.

13% say they are Republicans, compared to 50% who say they are Democrats.

The study, conducted June 5-22, surveyed 638 Latinos. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

