Voters are more likely to back former Vice President Joe Biden than they are to support President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

A Monmouth University poll released Thursday indicates Biden has a 7-point lead over Trump when it comes to likely voters. Biden’s advantage widens to 9 points among all registered voters.

Poll results show:

51% of likely voters say they are voting for Biden.

44% of likely voters say they plan to support Trump.

51% of registered voters say they will back Biden.

42% of registered voters say they will vote for Trump.

The results are similar to a Monmouth poll conducted just before the Democratic National Convention. That poll found Biden had a 10-point lead over Trump among registered voters.

A majority of voters, 61%, say they are at least somewhat certain the upcoming November election will be conducted fairly and accurately, while 37% say they are concerned about the trustworthiness of the election.

Fifty-two percent of voters say Trump’s campaign is at least somewhat likely to cheat, if necessary, to win the election, compared to 39% who said Biden’s campaign would cheat to win.

The poll surveyed 758 registered voters nationwide between Sept. 3-8. It has a margin of sampling error of +/-3.6 percentage points.

