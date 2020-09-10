https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/portland-police-arrest-top-democrats-legislative-director-riots/

A top legislative staffer for Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek was arrested Saturday at the Portland riots. A total of 59 rioters were arrested on Saturday and early Sunday morning. The leftist mob was hurling rocks and molotov cocktails at Portland police.

Democrat staffer Kristina Narayan was arrested during the ongoing riots in Portland.

Speaker Kotek’s office has not responded to requests for comment.

Kristina Narayan was arrested at the Portland #antifa riot where firebombs were thrown at people. She’s the legislative dir. for the Ore Democrat speaker of the House @TinaKotek. Kotek recently denounced Portland Police in a letter. https://t.co/4HLjSn67bv https://t.co/fz1dSHF3Bo pic.twitter.com/Y7L48opdMs — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 10, 2020

The Free Beacon reported:

Police arrested a top Democratic staffer in Oregon’s state legislature this weekend for interfering with a police officer during the Portland riots. The police arrested Kristina Narayan, who is legislative director for the top Democrat in Oregon’s House of Representatives, along with 58 others during a riot that began Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning, according to a Portland Police Bureau report. Narayan has worked for House Speaker Tina Kotek since 2016. On Saturday, officers blocked a crowd marching toward the East Portland Community Policing Center. Police declared a riot after somebody in the crowd threw a firebomb toward officers, which set fire to a member of the community. The rioters continued to throw rocks, fireworks, and mortars toward the officers.

Kristina Narayan recently denounced the Portland Police in a letter.

