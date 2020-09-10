https://www.theepochtimes.com/portland-police-barred-from-using-tear-gas-to-control-crowds-mayor_3495431.html

Portland police officers cannot use tear gas to control crowds during protests and riots, Mayor and Police Commissioner Ted Wheeler announced Thursday.

“It’s time for everyone to reduce the violence in our community. We all want change. We all have the opportunity and obligation to create change. We all want to focus on the fundamental issue at hand—justice for Black people and all people of color,” Wheeler said in a video statement.

“That’s why, as Police Commissioner, effective immediately and until further notice, I am directing the Portland Police to end the use of CS gas for crowd control.”

CS gas is another name for tear gas.

The Portland Police Bureau didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks to the media at City Hall in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 30, 2020. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Wheeler acknowledged that police officers have “relied on CS gas where there is a threat to life safety.”

“We need something different. We need it now,” he added, calling on the state legislature to take up the issue of what alternatives to use in responding to unrest.

Near-nightly riots have taken place in Wheeler’s city since May 28, with no signs of stopping.

Wheeler also said: “Arson, vandalism, and violence are not going to drive change in this community. I expect the police to arrest people who engage in criminal acts. I expect the District Attorney to prosecute those who commit criminal acts. And I expect the rest of the criminal justice system to hold those individuals accountable. We must stand together as a community against violence and for progress.”

This is a developing story.

