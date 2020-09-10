https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/postcard-stamped-1920-delivered-100-years-later/

(KTNV.COM) – We’ve all likely experienced delays with the post office, but probably not like this. A Belding, Michigan, woman says she just got a postcard on Tuesday that was postmarked 100 years ago.

“Yea, that’s a little too slow,” Brittany Keech said about a potential USPS delay in delivering a postcard.

When she walked to her mail on Tuesday, she had no idea what she was about to find.

“It was sitting right on top of the mail,” she said.

It was an old Halloween postcard that was possibly lost in the mail.

TRENDING: Twice-elected Dem sheriff switches to GOP, says Dems are burning the flag every day

“I start looking at it and I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s been through some wear and tear,'” she said.

You can see just how old it is. There’s a George Washington one-cent stamp in the corner, and a postmark of October 29, 1920.

Keech talked about the front of the card that fits with this time of year.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

