BlazeTV has released a new documentary titled “Riding the Dragon: The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets.” The film features investigative journalist and author Peter Schweizer and Schweizer’s revelations of Chinese influence over the Biden family found in the 2018 book “Secret Empires” and the more recent “Profiles in Corruption” (both #1 New York Times bestsellers).

Produced by Lightspeed Pictures in association with Blaze Media, the documentary is broken into six chapters, each dissecting a different deal that the Bidens made with the Chinese government — including one deal in which China planned to invest more than $1 billion in the Hunter Biden-co-owned investment fund Bohai Harvest RST (BHR). Hunter Biden alone pocketed millions of dollars while his father served as Barack Obama’s vice president and “point man” on China policy.

The film reveals a wealth of new details, including:

Political pressure forced Hunter Biden to resign from the board of his China investment firm in late 2019 but, according to the “Riding the Dragon,” Biden quietly maintains a multimillion-dollar ownership stake in the firm.

Schweizer concludes: Hunter Biden’s Chinese investment currently “stands to be worth even more as its China partnership prospers.”

(Seamus Bruner is currently employed by and has worked for Peter Schweizer and Schweizer’s organization in various capacities since 2011. “Riding the Dragon” is a Lightspeed Pictures and BlazeTV production, and neither Schweizer nor Bruner stand to gain financially from the film.)

