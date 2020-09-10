https://www.zerohedge.com/political/muellers-angry-democrats-scrubbed-cell-phones-after-russia-investigation

Over two dozen phones belonging to members of Robert Mueller’s special counsel team were wiped clean before they were handed over to the Inspector General, according to information contained in 87 pages of DOJ records released on Thursday.

Andrew Weismann wiped two of his three Special Counsel’s Office phones. He wiped one by accident. He wiped the other by entering the wrong password too many times. Has anyone ever wiped their phone by accident? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/MFsb4kInbB — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) September 10, 2020

Some of the phones were wiped using the Apple operating system’s ‘wrong-password’ failsafe, where the wrong password must be entered ten times – after which the system wipes the drive.

Those who couldn’t seem to remember their password 10 times in a row include ‘attack dog’ lawyer Andrew Weissman, who urged DOJ attorneys to go rogue and ‘not’ help US Attorney John Durham investigate FBI and DOJ conduct during the Trump investigation.

Significant- Special Counsel leader Andrew Weissmann “accidentally” wiped his iPhone twice How it works: 1) The user/admin selects the “Erase Data” feature 2) User then enters the wrong passcode 10 times. Weissmann uses a phone for months then forgets the passcode?🤔 https://t.co/QTdfY0YvYN pic.twitter.com/qJY9h9nBsk — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 10, 2020

The malarkey continues (via National Review):

A phone belong to assistant special counsel James Quarles “wiped itself without intervention from him,” the DOJ’s records state. Andrew Weismann, a top prosecutor on Mueller’s team, “accidentally wiped” his cell phone, causing the data to be lost. Other members of the team also accidentally wiped their phones, the DOJ said. Phones issued to at least three other Mueller prosecutors, Kyle Freeny, Rush Atkinson, and senior prosecutor Greg Andres were also wiped of data. Additionally, the cell phone of FBI lawyer Lisa Page was misplaced by the special counsel’s office. While it was eventually obtained by the DOJ inspector general, by that point the phone had been restored to its factory settings, wiping it of all data. The phone of FBI agent Peter Strzok was also obtained by the inspector general’s office, which found “no substantive texts, notes or reminders” on it.

This is an alarming thread spotlighting clear malfeasance during a political and judicial process. If lawyers did this during a court trial, they would be in jail. https://t.co/NpVyvLl45P — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 10, 2020

