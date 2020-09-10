https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/rochester-police-resign-violent-protests

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary and his entire command staff announced their resignation on Tuesday, following nearly a week of nightly protesting and rioting over the death of Daniel Prude, who died in police custody last March.

If you only listen to the mainstream media, you’d think Singletary resigned due to the valiant efforts of violent BLM protesters, and that his decision should be celebrated as a victory. But, that is not the case, Glenn Beck argued on Wednesday’s radio program.

Glenn shared Singletary’s resignation statement, in which the 20-year police veteran made it clear that his decision to leave the department was to save his integrity:

As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character. The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity. [ …] The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for.

“He didn’t resign because of pressure. He resigned because no one would stand up, and he was being accused of things that weren’t true,” Glenn said. “You are seeing this now in Seattle. […] You’re seeing this all over the country. And it’s being spun as a giant win. Let me ask you, Rochester. You’ve just gotten rid of an African-American police chief. Who are you going to replace him with? […] Yeah, good luck, Rochester. Good luck. ”

Watch the video below for more from Glenn:

[embedded content]

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

