BLAME REPUBLICANS? Washington Post Claims ‘GOP Slams Nancy Pelosi For Indoor Haircut’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.07.20

The “spin cycle” surrounding Fancy Nancy Pelosi’s secret spa day began early Wednesday, with the Washington Post seemingly blaming Republicans for pouncing on the Speaker’s “indoor haircut.”

“GOP slams Nancy Pelosi for her indoor haircut in San Francisco, where that’s still banned,” posted the newspaper on Twitter.

GOP slams Nancy Pelosi for her indoor haircut in San Francisco, where that’s still banned https://t.co/kv4plr6b4J — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 2, 2020

A writer for Politico deflected growing criticism of Nancy Pelosi’s secret spa day on Twitter; questioning the legality of the Salon owner recording her own customers “without their consent.”

“Have to ask upon seeing this: Is it legal in CA — a ‘two party consent’ state — to videotape someone in a private home or business without their consent?” posted journalist Carla Marinucci.

Have to ask upon seeing this: Is it legal in CA — a “two party consent” state — to videotape someone in a private home or business without their consent? https://t.co/0DYsEpnTSY #FoxNews — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) September 1, 2020

A spokesperson for Speaker Nancy Pelosi largely dismissed the top Democrat’s secret spa day Wednesday; saying she “always wears a mask” despite video surveillance footage showing the leader enjoying the salon with no face covering.

“The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements. This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment,” Pelosi’s office said in the statement.

Speaker Pelosi has pushed policies that would keep our economy closed and our small businesses shut down.



But for herself?



A salon visit whenever she pleases.



A “slap in the face” indeed. — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) September 1, 2020

“Speaker Pelosi has pushed policies that would keep our economy closed and our small businesses shut down. But for herself? A salon visit whenever she pleases,” tweeted Senate Republicans, adding: “A ‘slap in the face’ indeed.”