Rep. Devin Nunes vowed to file “criminal referrals” for former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s legal team in the coming weeks after newly released transcripts and documents raise new questions over the controversial probe.

According to Fox News:

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, vowed to pursue multiple new criminalreferrals amid the ongoing fallout of bombshell revelations in the Justice Department’s handling of the Russia probe.

Referring to former special counsel Robert Mueller, Nunes said: “We’re looking at doing criminal referrals on the Mueller team, the Mueller dossier team, the Mueller witch hunt, whatever you want to call it. That’s where we are now in our investigation.” Nunes made his remarks in a special new episode of Fox Nation’s“Witch Hunt,” hosted by Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

Last year, Nunes sent eight criminal referrals to U.S. Attorney General William Barr alleging several “potential violations” of the law in the course the FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling and contacts with Trump advisers during the 2016 campaign.

Now in the wake of the Justice Department’s decision to drop charges against former Trump National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn, Nunes is turning his attention to the conduct of the special counsel, who was appointed after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.