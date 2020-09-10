https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sanfrancisco-salon-nancypelosi-ericakious/2020/09/10/id/986228

The San Francisco salon where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was spotted last week will close due to the controversy, the owner told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday evening.

Pelosi was seen on surveillance video obtained by Fox News last week visiting the salon before the city allowed salons to have customers inside. The congresswoman later claimed that the incident was “a set up,” and that the salon owes her an apology.

“I am actually done in San Francisco and closing my doors, unfortunately,” said Erica Kious, the salon’s owner, on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday.

“I started to just get a ton of phone calls, text messages, emails, all my Yelp reviews … saying that they hope I go under and that I fail,” she continued. “So just a lot of negativity towards my business.”

“I’m actually afraid to go back … It’s a little scary and sad,” she said. “I do have a lot of positive calls and text messages from clients. But other than that, nothing but negativity.”

Kious previously told Fox News that independent stylists rent chairs in her salon, and that she did not invite Pelosi to her salon. Kious has since raised more than $300,000 from a crowdfunding effort to support her relocation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

