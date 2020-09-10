https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/say-aint-joe-biden-appears-caught-cough-last-democrat-presidential-nominee/

Critics have noticed former Obama Vice President Joe Biden is having difficulty with his speech, his breathing and shows weakness even in the way he dodders to and from the podium. Now it appears that Joe is suffering from coughing fits.

Did Sleepy Joe catch the same cough as the last Democrat Presidential nominee?

Critics noticed former Obama Vice President Joe Biden appears to be failing like an elderly man in his final years. Biden is 77-years-old. He is having difficulty with speech, forming sentences and shows weakness even in the way he walks. Now it appears that he may have contracted the infamous Hillary cough.

In the 2016 Presidential campaign there were many concerns about Hillary Clinton’s health. Of course Hillary’s handlers and the Democrat party denied anything was wrong with Hillary’s health, even after video showed Hillary coughing on multiple occasions. One media report claimed Hillary’s cough was due to acid reflux:

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 15 Armed USPIS Agents from New York Sent to Arrest Triple Amputee War Hero Brian Kolfage in Florida — VIDEO and PHOTOS

[embedded content]

It got so bad a crazy videos were made of Hillary’s coughing fits:

[embedded content]

Now it looks like Joe Biden may have contracted the same cough:

He might want to get this checked out pic.twitter.com/BLpCz2eK5B — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2020

Did Biden catch this cough during close contact with the former First Lady?

Let’s hope that this isn’t something all future Democrat Presidential nominees have to endure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

