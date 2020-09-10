https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/adam-schiff-whistleblower-complain-intelligence/2020/09/10/id/986323

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has yet another whistleblower from the Trump administration willing to speak out in an election year, and this one goes back to more Russia election meddling efforts.

Schiff, D-Calif., tweeted Wednesday afternoon:

“We’ve received a whistleblower complaint alleging DHS suppressed intel reports on Russian election interference, altered intel to match false Trump claims and made false statements to Congress. This puts our national security at risk.”

Schiff desperately wants the whistleblower on election meddling to be heard to help Americans remove President Donald Trump, he told MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” on Thursday.

“It is very hard to hold these people accountable, but we’re going to do our very best to do so,” Schiff said. “We’re going to expose all of this wrongdoing so the public is informed and the public will have the opportunity in less than two months now to take their own action against this administration.”

Schiff, who aired the whistleblower claims Department of Homeland Security officials are “censoring intelligence,” has been told by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe amid classified leaks to the media, likely from anti-Trump congressmen, his committee would only be given full, written intelligence reports.

Former DNI Ric Grenell has told Newsmax TV that anti-Trump members of Congress are “cherry-picking” intelligence to leak to damage the president, accusing the likes of Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., of ignoring China election meddling efforts to elect Joe Biden in order to spin the narrative Russia is meddling to reelect Trump.

Amid the partisan weaponization of intelligence – as called out by Grenell – Schiff is upset Republicans are not taking his side in politicization the intelligence on election meddling.

“The GOP leadership in the Congress and all too much of its membership has become a cult of personality around the president,” Schiff told Mitchell. “They are amazingly silent in the face of this whistleblower complaint, in the face of these allegations in the [Bob] Woodward book, that the president knew that this pandemic was deadly, could be as deadly as the one of 100 years ago and yet these Republican enablers in Congress refused to speak out.”

Trump has defended his taped remarks to Woodward as the same expression of hope and calm he had delivered during his daily press briefings since February. Trump said he sought to combat the mass Democrat and media hysteria seeking to weaponize the pandemic and the White House coronavirus task force response in an election year.

Schiff has been behind many of the most egregious claims against Trump, using whistleblowers, including the Ukraine aid phone call and having visited Afghanistan and allegedly sitting on the unverified claims of a Russia bounty scandal.

Grenell to Newsmax TV has publicly questioned Schiff’s and Pelosi’s clear lack of concern about China amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

