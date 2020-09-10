https://www.theblaze.com/news/rand-paul-corporate-america-blm-riots

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) suggested Thursday that the rampant rioting and violence that is destroying some of America’s cities is likely part of a coordinated effort funded by an unexpected source: corporate America.

What are the details?

The senator — who was attacked by an angry mob outside the Republican National Convention last month — made the comments in an interview with BlazeTV’s Steven Crowder Thursday morning.

The two were discussing Paul’s recent run-in with the “crazed” protesters and Black Lives Matters riots, in general, when the lawmaker suggested that many of the rioters are likely professional in some capacity, in that they are paid to travel to different areas of the country to incite violence.

“We’re seeing these people … some of the same people are in Portland, Kenosha, D.C., Louisville,” Paul said.

“How are they getting there? They’re staying at the [Willard Hotel] — the Willard Hotel might be $500 to $1,000 a night — who’s paying for them to stay in the Willard Hotel?” he asked. “Who’s paying for them to have air flight? Who’s paying them to do this?”

“And here’s the sad truth of it,” he continued. “It’s probably not going to be a sinister name like George Soros, it’s going to be corporate America.”

“Corporate America is giving money to Black Lives Matter and my guess is, if we follow the money, the people who paid for the plane tickets and the hotels and the people who continue to do this, is Black Lives Matter,” he said. “People should not be giving money to a group that is then funding thuggery.”

Paul proposed that instead of funding Black Lives Matter, an organization that openly calls for a Marxist revolution and policy initiatives such as the end of the nuclear family, those who desire to promote racial equality should donate to organizations such as the United Negro College Fund or the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

What else?

Last week, shortly after he and his family were attacked, Paul tweeted out a report that one of the alleged mob assailants involved in the incident was in fact a Florida resident, indicating that he had traveled quite a long way to be a part of the violence in the nation’s capital.

The man was arrested and charged for striking a police officer, but then released.

“If you’re looking for him, maybe try Kenosha,” Paul suggested.

His suggestion was not exactly tongue-in-cheek.

The notion that rioters are flooding into America’s cities from out-of-town to fuel unrest is hardly a conspiracy theory. In late August, police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reported that 102 of the 175 individuals arrested as part of the riots were residents of another city.

