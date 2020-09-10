https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/senator-tom-cotton-drops-bomb-president-trump-announces-arkansas-senator-supreme-court-justice-candidate/

President Trump on Wednesday announced 20 new additions to his Supreme Court list of candidates.

GOP Senators Josh Hawley (MO), Ted Cruz (TX) and Tom Cotton (AR) were included in Trump’s new picks for SCOTUS.

President Trump also blasted Biden for not releasing a list of potential SCOTUS nominees because they would be so far left that they would crumble under public scrutiny.

Senator Tom Cotton thanked President Trump for including him on his list.

I’m honored that President Trump asked me to consider serving on the Supreme Court and I’m grateful for his confidence. I will always heed the call of service to our nation. https://t.co/fD10iVx952 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 9, 2020

Then Tom Cotton dropped this bomb!

This ought to go over well with the Democrats and their abortion activists:

Boom!

