https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/somehow-i-missed-this-from-portland/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
“You’re setting fires in the streets?” asks a black female driver tonight who is stopped by antifa rioters in north Portland. “Get out of my way!” She refuses to follow their orders. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/pd3cSN0Ikx
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 7, 2020
Full story with quotes at PJ Media…
Another black woman got out of her car last night to confront the #antifa rioters in north Portland. “I’m tired of y’all walking around this city.” She tells them repeatedly to clean up their trash. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #PortlandRiots #BLM pic.twitter.com/D5wWb0GKOx
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 7, 2020