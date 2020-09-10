https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Democracy-Alliance-donors-PACs-funding/2020/09/10/id/986210

Three new political action committees received cash infusions this summer thanks to a super PAC funded by George Soros’ Democracy Alliance donor network, The Washington Free Beacon reports.

According to recent financial filings, the Strategic Victory Fund, which is affiliated with the Democracy Alliance, made several six-figure donations to PACs. Reports show that the fund has received $8.8 million from donors and groups this election cycle.

The Free Beacon reports that the group gave $312,500 to Millions of Michiganians, $450,000 to Family Friendly Action PAC, and $100,000 to Straight Talk Politics PAC. The outlet reports that only one of the PACs has a basic website and little is known about the groups.

According to the Free Beacon, the Democracy Alliance has plans to spend $275 million ahead of the 2020 election. The Soros-backed donor group created the Strategic Victory Fund in March as part of its plan to defeat President Donald Trump and other Republicans in November. In its effort to do so, Soros has dumped $50 million of his own money into the upcoming elections. The publication reports Soros is the largest political donor this cycle.

Federal Election Commission records indicate that Millions of Michiganians was launched last September. The PAC’s founding documents name Lonnie Scott as the group’s listed agent. Scott serves as the executive director of Progress Michigan, a Lansing-based group that works to “challenge conservative propaganda” in the media. Joe Soltis, who is listed as the PAC’s treasurer, also works for Progress Michigan. The group has listed no activity since its creation.

The Free Beacon obtained documents stating the Democracy Alliance’s plan to “build the capacity to identify, discredit, and disarm these attacks in a systematic way before they take hold” when it comes to right-leaning media. Progress Michigan’s goal is to challenge “conservative propaganda.”

Little information was posted about the other two PACs. The Family Friendly Action PAC reported no activity. Laura Thibault is listed as the group’s treasurer. She is the chief finance officer and special programs director at the New Hampshire-based consulting firm Civix Strategy Group. According to the Free Beacon, one of the firm’s clients is the Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy, which carries an almost identical name to the PAC. The Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy works to ensure “livable wages for New Hampshire workers.”

Straight Talk Politics PAC did have a website, which stated the PAC’s goal is to “talk about real life political issues affecting real Americans everyday.” The PAC lists a post office box in San Jose, California, as its address.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

