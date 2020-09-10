http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BLHZzRLB9nc/

Embattled actor Kevin Spacey faces more legal trouble, this time from Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp and an anonymous accuser who filed a lawsuit claiming Spacey sexually assaulted them when they were teens.

In a lawsuit, the two accusers say that Spacey assaulted them when they were 14-year-old boys looking to get into the acting business.

Rapp, who appeared in the previous season of Star Trek: Discovery, had previously accused Spacey of “trying to seduce” him when he was young. Now he has revealed more details of what he claims the House of Cards star did to him in 1986, according to The Wrap.

The one-time Rent cast member accuses Spacey of pushing him onto a bed and climbing on top of him before he was able to “squirm” away when he was at Spacey’s apartment for a party. Rapp was 14, and Spacey was 26 at the time.

Spacey had released a response to Rapp’s claims saying in a statement, “If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,”

The second party to Rapp’s lawsuit, who is going only by the initials C.D., says Spacey acted inappropriately after having first met him during a 1981 acting class. C.D. says that in 1983, when he was only 14, Spacey invited him to his apartment, where the two had a sexual encounter.

C.D. further claims the pair had sexual encounters several more times until the last time when he says he rejected Spacey and fled from the famed actor’s apartment.

Spacey has faced a litany of legal woes after being outed by the #MeToo movement in 2016.

The actor was sued by a man who said Spacey groped him at the Club Car in 2016 when he was a 16-year-old busboy. However, by July of 2019, the young man had dropped his lawsuit.

But that same month, British police officials revealed that they had flown to the U.S. to interview Spacey about allegations of abuse alleged overseas. British officials were investigating six sexual abuse claims alleged to have occurred between 2004 and 2015 when Spacey was running London’s Old Vic Theater.

Old Vic officials later claimed to have examined 20 allegations of sexual assault and they had urged 14 individuals to report their cases to the police.

