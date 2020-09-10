https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/strzok-concedes-botched-timeline-russia-investigation/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Former FBI agent Peter Strzok admitted that he got a key element about the genesis of the Trump-Russia investigation wrong following a question from the Washington Examiner despite the fired bureau agent’s central role in opening Crossfire Hurricane.

Strzok incorrectly claimed in his new book, Compromised, that Australian diplomat Alexander Downer was spurred to inform the U.S. government about a May 2016 conversation he had in a London wine bar with George Papadopoulos, in which the Trump campaign associate mentioned that Russia might have dirt on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, after hearing then-candidate Donald Trump say in July 2016, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails.” But, as the Washington Examiner pointed out, special counsel Robert Mueller and DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz both concluded that Australia informed the United States of this conversation on July 26, 2016, one day before Trump made the comment about Russia.

The former FBI deputy assistant director of counterintelligence made the admission during a Zoom discussion by Georgetown University’s Center for Security Studies when the moderator, the Brookings Institution’s Benjamin Wittes, asked Strzok about the contradiction unearthed by the Washington Examiner.

