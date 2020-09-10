https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/student-arrested-attending-person-classes-remote-learning-day/

(FOX NEWS) – A New York high school student was arrested on school grounds Thursday after being suspended Tuesday for attending in-person classes on his scheduled remote learning day.

Maverick Stow, 17, is protesting the coronavirus regulations in place at William Floyd High School in Mastic, N.Y. The teen was being held at the 7th Precinct in Shirley, N.Y., on Thursday morning, his mother Nora Stow told Fox News.

The school district said on Thursday the high school will be “virtual for the foreseeable future” for all 3,000 students if Stow returns to school.

“Mr. Stow continues to display irresponsible and selfish behavior with today’s latest publicity stunt,” the school district said in a statement. “He arrived wearing a neon green shirt – for high visibility – with a contingent of media just outside the fence line trying to capture him getting arrested as he entered the building. He entered the building and was immediately arrested by the Suffolk County Police Department without incident and transported to the police station.”

