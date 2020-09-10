https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/suffolk-county-professer-caught-tape-trashing-dictator-trump-students-second-day-class-video/

Anthony Salvarore Sr. posted video on Thursday on Twitter from his daughter’s second day of class at Suffolk Community College in Selden, New York.

The video was taken during his daughter’s second day of humanities class at Suffolk College.

Professor Janet Gulla went on a tirade against President Trump calling him a dictator who is “really ruining our country.”

Anthony’s daughter filmed Professer Gulla going off on President Trump is class.

This is happening in schools around the country.

TRENDING: Leftist Mob Swarms and Violently Attacks Kaitlin Bennett at University of Central Florida (VIDEO)

Anthony Salvatore Sr.

This was my daughters humanities teacher

(Professor Janet Gulla) on the second day of class at Suffolk community college!!!! This is complete bullshit and not what we are paying to send our kids to school for !!! @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/XKKIrf6Y3n — BIG‏🇺🇸‏‏MIKE (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@BigMikeLINY) September 10, 2020

Rep. Lee Zelden (R-NY) later posted the video with the transcript.

Anthony Salvatore Sr.

This was my daughters humanities teacher

(Professor Janet Gulla) on the second day of class at Suffolk community college!!!! This is complete bullshit and not what we are paying to send our kids to school for !!! @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/XKKIrf6Y3n — BIG‏🇺🇸‏‏MIKE (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@BigMikeLINY) September 10, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

