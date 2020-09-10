https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/atlantic-magazine-strikes-again-suggests-abolishing-nobel-prize-after-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A week after its anonymously sourced story alleging President Trump disparaged the military was publicly repudiated, The Atlantic magazine stirred new controversy Friday by publishing an article suggesting Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize was “preposterous” and that it might be time to end the prize.

“Peace had its chance, and blew it,” the liberal magazine declared in an article written by staff writer Graeme Wood.

“If Trump wins the prize, it will be the fourth Nobel awarded for peace between Israel and its neighbors,” Wood wrote. “That will make Arab-Israeli peace mediators more successful at charming the Nobel Committee than the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has won three times in the prize’s 120-year history, but still less successful than my favorite, which is no one at all.

“Giving the peace prize to no one at all is a tradition the Nobel Committee should revive, perhaps on a permanent basis,” Wood continued, arguing “the committee should take a long break to consider whether peace is a category coherent enough to be worth recognizing.”

The article responded to reports that Trump’s name was submitted for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde for brokering a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and by Swedish lawmaker Magnus Jacobsson for Trump’s role in an economic deal between Kosovo and Serbia.

The article called Trump’s nomination “preposterous,” suggesting the president’s “main diplomatic maneuver is to adopt a lickspittle posture toward authoritarians.”

