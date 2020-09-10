https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/09/ernst-r%C3%B6hm-maximilian-robespierre-and-democrat-gary-gindler/

The Brownshirts are coming under Dem rule.

In 1933, Hermann Goering was appointed Minister of the Interior (i.e., Police Commissioner) of Prussia. One of Goering’s first innovations was a radical change in the priorities of police, including specific restrictions of police activities. The novelty of Goering’s approach was that he departed from the socialist tradition of demanding the abolition of the police, which was first proposed by Vladimir Lenin a quarter of a century before the described events in his article “April Theses” of 1917.

Another radical proposal of Russian socialists – the closure of prisons and the release of all prisoners – has been partially implemented by some American Democrat Governors a hundred years later. In the spring of 2020, a massive number of criminals were released from local (non-Federal) prisons – allegedly due to the coronavirus – who then went on to make a significant contribution to pogroms, looting, and riots.

Minister Goering’s first step was staging a grand purge of the police and hiring National Socialist Party activists with no police experience to replace the thousands of dismissed policemen. How could the head of police practically leave citizens to their fate without police protection? This seems more than strange, but Goering had a different task.

The fact is that by that time, the Nazis had already created alternative police, which was subordinate only to the party – the so-called SA (Sturmabteilung). The SA stormtroopers wore light brown uniforms. This uniform was bought by the party of German National Socialists – the NSDAP – at a bargain price from the German army, which kept in its warehouses millions of units of these clothes, prepared for Germany’s invasion of Africa during the First World War. The invasion never took place, and the army was glad to get rid of unnecessary uniforms.

The stormtroopers of the National Socialist Party, the SA, went down in history as the Brownshirts.

As Minister of the Interior, Hermann Goering ordered the Prussian State police to work in parallel with the police of the National Socialist Party.

Soon this approach was extended to the entire Third Reich. The task of the Brownshirts was not to protect law and order but to organize riots, pogroms, arson, and intimidation of opponents of the National Socialist ideology to strengthen their political power.

In parallel with the radical reform of the police, a process of radical control over firearms began in Germany – at first, in 1933, it was only about the registration of military-grade weapons, and then it was time to register any gun. In 1935 and 1938, Germany adopted laws on the total confiscation of firearms from all “unreliable elements” (Jews, for example). At the same time, all restrictions were lifted on weapons for members of the NSDAP and related organizations (such as the Hitler Youth).

As a result, the main task of the German state police was not to protect citizens but to protect the rioters.

Democrat mobsters imitate the Nazi Brownshirts in many ways, although in some ways they differ. Today’s leftists decided to emulate the Blackshirts of the Italian socialist Mussolini (in clothing choice), the Brownshirts of the German National Socialists (in their methods of terror), and the Maoist Hongweibing (in ideological stubbornness). Blackshirts, Brownshirts, and Hongweibing are ancient practices of global leftist movements. In other words, in 2020, neither leftist philosophy nor the current generation of leftists in America could come up with anything new.

Calls for the dissolution of the police or defunding of police are attempts by Democrats to transform the police from a law enforcement agency into a rioters’ protection agency.

The irony of history is that a year later, in 1934, the leadership of the Brownshirts led by Ernst Röhm was eradicated (the official code name for this operation was “Operation Hummingbird,” but it went down in history as the “Night of the Long Knives”). Who eliminated the SA leaders, all of whom were loyal supporters of National Socialism? This was done by their party comrades, SS Stormtroopers, and the word “comrades” is the most acceptable here. The fact is that, according to the tradition established among all socialists, members of the SS called themselves that way (for example, “Comrade Sturmbannfuehrer,” not “Herr Sturmbannfuehrer”).

The same fate awaits the American democrat goons, although, at present, no one can predict precisely how the reprisals against these leftist militants will take place. Only one thing is known – the reprisals against these Democrats will be carried out by the Democrats themselves as part of an internal power struggle. In the same way, Maximilian Robespierre, one of the founders of the leftist ideological terror, fell under the guillotine at the hands of his fellow revolutionaries.

If the SA militants in Germany were replaced by the SS militants in 1934, then someone else will replace the white Antifa stormtroopers, and black BLM stormtroopers for there are enough left-wing terrorist organizations in America. Perhaps the go-ahead for the internal crackdown against Antifa and BLM will be given immediately after Biden’s loss on November 3 this year.

From a Machiavellian standpoint, the Democrat Party thugs – Antifa and BLM – are simply an extraordinary political gift. Who needs agent-provocateurs if your political opponent has such renegades? Do not forget that the primary damage from democratic pogroms falls solely on the democratic states and democratic enclaves. For months now, the “peaceful democratic rioters” have been dragging the model of the “peaceful guillotine” around the democratic enclaves.

As a result, the new symbol of the Democrat Party of America has become not just a donkey, but a donkey carrying a guillotine.

It is unlikely that any vacillating Republicans or other indecisive voters would dare to associate themselves with such a party.

It took Biden three months to formulate and present his opinion on the subject. Portland has been burning for three months, and finally, Joe Biden made a statement in which he did not condemn – no – he just chided his supporters for “unnecessary violence.” Biden basically said that you guys are doing noble work, but still, the destruction of capitalism should not take such overt forms. Biden believes that burning entire city blocks to the ground is overkill. It took a person who positions himself as the future leader of the free world three whole months to come to this conclusion. Anyone, even a person who is very far from politics, understands that this is just a mockery of common sense.

It is an admission that Biden did not, does not, and will never have leadership skills.

Only a complete political dilettante does not understand that by the end of summer 2020, the political train to Washington has already left the station. To jump on the last wagon, Biden had three months to harshly condemn the rioters, as Donald Trump did. Biden missed this opportunity, and now the Democrats will be inevitably defeated in two months.

After the defeat, an intraspecific massacre among Democrats will begin, which the history of America has not yet seen.

Gary Gindler, Ph.D., is a conservative columnist at Gary Gindler Chronicles and the founder of a new science: Politiphysics. Follow him on Twitter and Quodverum.