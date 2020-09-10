https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/10/the-new-yorker-sneers-at-the-uncultured-far-right-for-taking-issue-with-young-girls-being-hypersexualized-in-cuties-film-on-netflix/
Maybe “right-wingers” are having “conniptions” because the film depicts young girls dancing in a sexually provocative way, which doesn’t so much defy the patriarchal order as it appeals to sickos.
That’s a lot of words for what basically amounts to “it’s a film about shit parenting”
— Drew Vernon (@DrewTNBD) September 10, 2020
It’s disgusting
— Fiery but Peaceful Cofveve (@CraftCovfefe) September 10, 2020
The patriarchal order is filled with silly ideas like “sexualizing children is wrong” and “pedophilia is evil” https://t.co/XT0nzWjau8
— John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 10, 2020
Imagine being too cool to get mad about pedophilia. https://t.co/2lgaiVhemP
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 10, 2020
“age is just a label, man”
— Katrina Gulliver (@katrinagulliver) September 10, 2020
The media is revolting and complicit in the promotion of child sexualization and pedophilia pic.twitter.com/XMdzWa4tuK
— Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 10, 2020
How difficult is to just say “the exploitation of children is wrong, full stop”?
The story is never the subject, just that Republicans “pounce”
— Nicholas Pearce (@WarDamnGunners) September 10, 2020
If being against child exploitation makes me right wing, count me in.
— caldo (@MLFresh) September 10, 2020
This isn’t right-wing this is the whole bird my guy people don’t like child pornography on NETFLIX.
— Testy at home (@TestSubjection) September 10, 2020
Targeting pedophilic television is a notice you can be proud of, right wingers. https://t.co/apsyZH6FRj
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 10, 2020
“These square Republicans don’t want sexualized exploitation of children” is not quite the burn leftist thinkers imagine. #cuties
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 10, 2020
If being against the sexploitation of children is only of concern to the right, then the left is completely lost.
This really shouldn’t be controversial. https://t.co/nLriugehnT
— Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) September 10, 2020
It shouldn’t be.
And yet, here we are.
What a gross time to be alive.
Depravity loves company:
The critics LOVE it. pic.twitter.com/Tf6UrMyE8k
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 10, 2020
Ugh.
Thanks to a major marketing mistake, the award-winning French movie ‘Cuties’ was accused of sexualizing young girls. It’s actually a sensitive portrait of growing pains that deserves to be seen. Our review https://t.co/W2yAfLTdk9 pic.twitter.com/Ci5aqOlQf2
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 9, 2020
#actually https://t.co/J7hiI5z3qm
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 10, 2020
CUTIES – designed to push buttons – has pissed off all the right people:https://t.co/pTj7eKhhYU
— Tim Robey (@trim_obey) September 9, 2020
“Cuties, Netflix review: a provocative powder-keg for an age terrified of child sexuality”
Guys, we are the problem.
We are “terrified of child sexuality.”
This is in the @Telegraph.
What the hell has happened to this world.https://t.co/Z7mfkOGJST
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 10, 2020
We don’t know, but we want out.
@USATODAY pulled a similar runaround.
This is simple. “Pre-teen actresses dancing in midriff-barring tips and short shorts with their backs arched” isn’t a sentence that should exist in the English language. pic.twitter.com/bVthGKnm3m
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020
Somehow it is entirely lost on @NPR that you can call out the hypersexualization of young girls without, you know, *actively hypersexualizing young girls*!
I feel like I’m going crazy. pic.twitter.com/qBlOjSVFOe
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020
@thedailybeast calls it a “must watch.”
I think I’ve seen all I need to “for myself,” thanks. pic.twitter.com/BjhdWeCrA2
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020
The ‘AKSHUALLY this movie is a glorious triumph’ spin is strong from the outlets that cover culture. Here’s @vulture. pic.twitter.com/89FG5JgrmO
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020
Apparently for @Independent, the movie is “too clever a film to be subjected to the kind of policing it has experienced so far.”
As if being “clever” should permit it to sexualize and exploit children. Just shameful. pic.twitter.com/QvjG2AaTKn
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020
Again: if the marketing material – which pulls directly from the movie – is inappropriate, what does that say about the movie, @latimes? pic.twitter.com/FcA8WShJ7g
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020
And more of the same here from @Forbes. Tolerating that which is intolerable, and cloaking it in the rarified air of artistic exploration. pic.twitter.com/y9eBdopbbc
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020
Actress @TessaThompson_x called it “a beautiful film.”
I don’t know how you can be tethered to reality and believe that. pic.twitter.com/bCQfUKv1jd
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020
WTF.
This is like sounding an alarm by lighting your house on fire, @TIME.
It may be very narrowly true, but it certainly isn’t helping the problem. pic.twitter.com/L5winZTPlK
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020
More here from @ScottMendelson, the author of the @Forbes piece above.
Again, whether or not it can be seen as condemning the hypersexualization of children, it’s still engaging in that conduct.
I don’t get why that’s lost on people, or why they think it’s okay. pic.twitter.com/N5in8RXEhk
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020
I don’t think I’ll be doing either of those things, @decider. pic.twitter.com/Dqr7EYQkB3
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020
It’s intellectually disingenuous to pretend that you need to hypersexualize 11 year old girls in order to make the point that the hypersexualization of young girls is a problem (which, of course, it is!).
I don’t know what there is to not get about that.
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020
More than anything, what these movies (and things like children doing drag) have the power to do is normalize something vile.
We must stop that. A society that doesn’t have the moral clarity and courage to do so doesn’t deserve to exist.
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020
‘DISGUSTING’: IMDb appears to be actively trying to bury legitimate concerns about child sexualization in Netflix’s Cuties [screenshots] https://t.co/q3f4pzXJsa
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 10, 2020
