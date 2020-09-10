https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/10/the-new-yorker-sneers-at-the-uncultured-far-right-for-taking-issue-with-young-girls-being-hypersexualized-in-cuties-film-on-netflix/

Maybe “right-wingers” are having “conniptions” because the film depicts young girls dancing in a sexually provocative way, which doesn’t so much defy the patriarchal order as it appeals to sickos.

How difficult is to just say “the exploitation of children is wrong, full stop”?

It shouldn’t be.

And yet, here we are.

What a gross time to be alive.

Update:

Depravity loves company:

Ugh.

We don’t know, but we want out.

WTF.

Update:

