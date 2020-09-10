https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/10/the-new-yorker-sneers-at-the-uncultured-far-right-for-taking-issue-with-young-girls-being-hypersexualized-in-cuties-film-on-netflix/

Maybe “right-wingers” are having “conniptions” because the film depicts young girls dancing in a sexually provocative way, which doesn’t so much defy the patriarchal order as it appeals to sickos.

That’s a lot of words for what basically amounts to “it’s a film about shit parenting” — Drew Vernon (@DrewTNBD) September 10, 2020

It’s disgusting — Fiery but Peaceful Cofveve (@CraftCovfefe) September 10, 2020

The patriarchal order is filled with silly ideas like “sexualizing children is wrong” and “pedophilia is evil” https://t.co/XT0nzWjau8 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 10, 2020

Imagine being too cool to get mad about pedophilia. https://t.co/2lgaiVhemP — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 10, 2020

“age is just a label, man” — Katrina Gulliver (@katrinagulliver) September 10, 2020

The media is revolting and complicit in the promotion of child sexualization and pedophilia pic.twitter.com/XMdzWa4tuK — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 10, 2020

How difficult is to just say “the exploitation of children is wrong, full stop”?

The story is never the subject, just that Republicans “pounce” — Nicholas Pearce (@WarDamnGunners) September 10, 2020

If being against child exploitation makes me right wing, count me in. — caldo (@MLFresh) September 10, 2020

This isn’t right-wing this is the whole bird my guy people don’t like child pornography on NETFLIX. — Testy at home (@TestSubjection) September 10, 2020

Targeting pedophilic television is a notice you can be proud of, right wingers. https://t.co/apsyZH6FRj — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 10, 2020

“These square Republicans don’t want sexualized exploitation of children” is not quite the burn leftist thinkers imagine. #cuties — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 10, 2020

If being against the sexploitation of children is only of concern to the right, then the left is completely lost. This really shouldn’t be controversial. https://t.co/nLriugehnT — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) September 10, 2020

It shouldn’t be.

And yet, here we are.

What a gross time to be alive.

***

Update:

Depravity loves company:

The critics LOVE it. pic.twitter.com/Tf6UrMyE8k — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 10, 2020

Ugh.

Thanks to a major marketing mistake, the award-winning French movie ‘Cuties’ was accused of sexualizing young girls. It’s actually a sensitive portrait of growing pains that deserves to be seen. Our review https://t.co/W2yAfLTdk9 pic.twitter.com/Ci5aqOlQf2 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 9, 2020

#actually https://t.co/J7hiI5z3qm — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 10, 2020

CUTIES – designed to push buttons – has pissed off all the right people:https://t.co/pTj7eKhhYU — Tim Robey (@trim_obey) September 9, 2020

“Cuties, Netflix review: a provocative powder-keg for an age terrified of child sexuality” Guys, we are the problem. We are “terrified of child sexuality.” This is in the @Telegraph. What the hell has happened to this world.https://t.co/Z7mfkOGJST — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 10, 2020

We don’t know, but we want out.

@USATODAY pulled a similar runaround. This is simple. “Pre-teen actresses dancing in midriff-barring tips and short shorts with their backs arched” isn’t a sentence that should exist in the English language. pic.twitter.com/bVthGKnm3m — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020

Somehow it is entirely lost on @NPR that you can call out the hypersexualization of young girls without, you know, *actively hypersexualizing young girls*! I feel like I’m going crazy. pic.twitter.com/qBlOjSVFOe — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020

@thedailybeast calls it a “must watch.” I think I’ve seen all I need to “for myself,” thanks. pic.twitter.com/BjhdWeCrA2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020

The ‘AKSHUALLY this movie is a glorious triumph’ spin is strong from the outlets that cover culture. Here’s @vulture. pic.twitter.com/89FG5JgrmO — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020

Apparently for @Independent, the movie is “too clever a film to be subjected to the kind of policing it has experienced so far.” As if being “clever” should permit it to sexualize and exploit children. Just shameful. pic.twitter.com/QvjG2AaTKn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020

Again: if the marketing material – which pulls directly from the movie – is inappropriate, what does that say about the movie, @latimes? pic.twitter.com/FcA8WShJ7g — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020

And more of the same here from @Forbes. Tolerating that which is intolerable, and cloaking it in the rarified air of artistic exploration. pic.twitter.com/y9eBdopbbc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020

Actress @TessaThompson_x called it “a beautiful film.” I don’t know how you can be tethered to reality and believe that. pic.twitter.com/bCQfUKv1jd — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020

WTF.

This is like sounding an alarm by lighting your house on fire, @TIME. It may be very narrowly true, but it certainly isn’t helping the problem. pic.twitter.com/L5winZTPlK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020

More here from @ScottMendelson, the author of the @Forbes piece above. Again, whether or not it can be seen as condemning the hypersexualization of children, it’s still engaging in that conduct. I don’t get why that’s lost on people, or why they think it’s okay. pic.twitter.com/N5in8RXEhk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020

I don’t think I’ll be doing either of those things, @decider. pic.twitter.com/Dqr7EYQkB3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020

It’s intellectually disingenuous to pretend that you need to hypersexualize 11 year old girls in order to make the point that the hypersexualization of young girls is a problem (which, of course, it is!). I don’t know what there is to not get about that. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020

More than anything, what these movies (and things like children doing drag) have the power to do is normalize something vile. We must stop that. A society that doesn’t have the moral clarity and courage to do so doesn’t deserve to exist. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 10, 2020

***

Update:

‘DISGUSTING’: IMDb appears to be actively trying to bury legitimate concerns about child sexualization in Netflix’s Cuties [screenshots] https://t.co/q3f4pzXJsa — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 10, 2020

***

Related:

