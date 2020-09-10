https://issuesinsights.com/2020/09/10/nobel-committee-could-restore-its-credibility-by-giving-trump-the-peace-prize/

I&I Editorial

After bestowing the Nobel Peace Prize to a series of undeserving recipients in recent decades, the committee has an opportunity to return the award to its former glory. We suggest President Donald Trump for the 2021 laureate.

But we’re a step behind. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, has already nominated Trump for the prize because the loathed-by-the-left president “has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.”

Tybring-Gjedde cited the president’s role in the recent peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, as well as his “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.”

Trump was also a key player in the Serbia-Kosovo agreement. The governments, which have been at odds for years, are now committed to an economic normalization. The deal was signed last week at the White House with Trump seated between Serbia’s president and Kosovo’s prime minister.

The committee could do much worse than Trump. And in fact it has.

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to President Barack Obama in October 2009, before he had been in office long enough to scuff the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk with the heels of his shoes. It was a juvenile act by the committee, the international equivalent of high school student body election that is won by the “coolest” or most popular kid.

Obama did nothing to earn it and we firmly said then that he didn’t deserve the recognition. Years later, both the American public and the Nobel secretary had arrived at the same conclusion.

Other undeserving winners include Al Gore (who has done more to promote a crackpot theory and his own personal empire than peace); Yasser Arafat (widely considered a terrorist); the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (which exists not to nurture peace but to increase the U.N.’s reach and meddling power around the world); the United Nations (which hasn’t stopped a single war or mass genocide in its 75-year-existence); Mikhail Gorbachev (but not Ronald Reagan, who did far more to end the Cold War); the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (nothing more than a U.N. bureaucracy); the European Union (it’s such a constructive organization that the British fled from it); Tawakkol Karman (affiliated with the extremist Muslim Brotherhood and now a member of Facebook’s oversight board); and Rigoberta Menchu (an outright fraud).

These “winners” and others have rendered the Nobel Peace Prize worthless. Worse, it’s become an embarrassment. The committee has become so caught up in the superficial that child climate scold Greta Thunberg has twice been considered for the prize. When Jordan Schachtel wrote a few years ago that “the Peace Prize has become something resembling no more than an honorary doctorate for embracing far-left political agendas,” he had it exactly right.

Despite his authentic achievements, Trump won’t be awarded the Peace Prize, even if his record would help the committee clean up its tarnished reputation. But he could put his nomination to work. Bringing it up in a campaign ad juxtaposed against the “mostly peaceful” protests of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party would send a powerful message.

— Written by the I&I Editorial Board

We Could Use Your Help Issues & Insights was founded by seasoned journalists from the IBD Editorials page. Our mission is to use our decades of experience to provide timely, fact-based reporting and deeply informed analysis on the news of the day. We’re doing this on a voluntary basis because we think our approach to commentary is sorely lacking both in today’s mainstream media and on the internet. You can help us keep our mission going. If you like what you see, feel free to visit our Donations Page by clicking here. And be sure to tell your friends!

Share this…









Like this: Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

