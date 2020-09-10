https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/there-is-no-constitutional-right-to-loot/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
.@DHS_Wolf: “There is, however, no Constitutional right to loot, to burn, or to assault law enforcement officers or fellow citizens.” #Homeland2020 pic.twitter.com/2kURRkIvbp
— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 9, 2020
Read the full story with quotes at PJ Media…
.@DHS_Wolf: “Those who seek to undermine our democratic institutions, indiscriminately destroy businesses, and attack law enforcement officers and fellow citizens are a threat to the Homeland.” #Homeland2020 pic.twitter.com/QSEBzT7HMa
— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 9, 2020