https://hannity.com/media-room/this-award-winning-electric-toothbrush-and-whitening-kit-is-under-60-right-now/

Everyone knows that electric toothbrushes are more effective than standard manual versions. However, most of the big brands make it pretty expensive to get that level or oral care.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, try the award-winning Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It’s usually priced at $170, but Hannity viewers can get it for $59.99 for a limited time with brush heads, a travel case, and a whitening kit included.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/XvdNZ54Db6E

Scientific research shows that people who flash a nice smile are considered more trustworthy. White teeth are also a sign of good dental health, which is important for avoiding gum disease.

Approved by the American Dental Association, the Shyn sonic toothbrush makes it easy to maintain a dazzling smile. With a head that rotates up to 31,000 times a minute, this powerful device removes food and plaque in seconds.

The brush has five different intensity settings to choose from, along with different modes. Soft mode is perfect for sensitive teeth; massage mode promotes gum health; regular mode is great for everyday cleaning.

In addition, the Shyn brush has an angled neck to reach every corner of your mouth and diamond-shaped bristles to buff your teeth. It comes with a wireless, waterproof charger, and the brush can hold its charge for two weeks — ideal for travel.

It’s normally priced at $170, but you can get the Shyn brush in Midnight Black or White for just $59.99 with eight replacement heads thrown in, too.

‘WE’RE BACK’: Steelworker Brought to TEARS While Discussing President Trump posted by Hannity Staff – 7.27.18 A steelworker in Granite City, Illinois became emotional when asked to comment on the President’s pro-America speech Thursday night; breaking down into tears and thanking Trump for “fighting for us.” The unnamed worker was asked to comment on the Commander-in-Chief’s fiery remarks as left the rally, saying “it’s just nice to know that we have someone fighting for us.” MUST-SEE: Steel Worker Brought to Tears While Talking About How Trump Has Helped American Workers https://t.co/bCDmcyBSFK — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2018 “This guy was stopped by a reporter on his way out, and he got emotional at the idea that jobs are coming back for the folks that live in that city,” said Fox. “What is the one thing you’ll take with you from his speech today?” “Sounds like we’re going to do good. It’s just nice to know that we have someone fighting for us, to keep our jobs. It was rough for a lot of us,” said the steelworker. “We’re back.” HEARTBREAKING: Pet Store Owner to Rioters- ‘Single Mother Owned, Show Mercy, This is All I Have’ posted by Hannity Staff – 9.06.20 A pet store owner in Santa Monica, California posted a heartbreaking message to rioters and looters in the Golden State this week; asking for “mercy” from those who would seek to destroy her business. “Single mother owned, please show mercy,” posted signs on her storefront door. “This is all I have.” To those asking & wanting to help this mom, judging from the original photo, this looks like it’s a pet supply store in Santa Monica, CA pic.twitter.com/4eKUNZ7F6v — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 2, 2020 President Trump visited riot-stricken Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday; witnessing the damage caused by days of violent demonstrations following the shooting of Jacob Blake during an altercation with police. The president announced $1 million to the local police department “so you have extra money to go out and do what you have to do.” He also unveiled $4 million to back local businesses affected by the violence, and $42 million to support public safety statewide — including support for prosecutors and legal costs. “We’re going to get it fixed up, we’re going to help people rebuild their businesses in Kenosha…we’re getting it straightened out,” Trump told reporters as he began his trip. “Kenosha been ravaged by anti-police and anti-American riots,” he added. Read the full report at Fox News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

