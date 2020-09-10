https://www.dailywire.com/news/thousands-sign-petition-calling-for-nancy-pelosi-to-be-prosecuted-for-covid-violations

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be prosecuted for “COVID violations” after she visited a hair salon ordered closed by the California governor — without a mask.

More than 17,000 people have signed the petition, which sets a 25,000-signature goal to urge San Francisco Police Chief William Scott to prosecute the California Democrat.

The petition includes a letter addressed to Scott, which says, “Laws aren’t just for the ‘little people.’”

“Not only did Nancy Pelosi knowingly violate health ordinances, but just destroyed a business because she couldn’t take a ounce of responsibility. At a very minimum, Nancy Pelosi must be prosecuted by San Francisco for her flaunting of COVID regulations. Now!”

Pelosi, who has supported full lockdowns over COVID-19 and advocates a national mask policy, was caught last week dropping into the hair salon and walking around without a mask. In security footage obtained by Fox News, Pelosi can be seen walking through the eSalon in San Francisco without a mask. Ironically, during an appearance on MSNBC that same night, Pelosi blasted President Trump for delivering his Republican National Convention acceptance speech before a live audience on the White House South Lawn, where many people were not wearing masks. The 81-year-old career politician, who got a wash and a blow out at the salon, took a few days to come up with a defense: It was all a setup. “I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and when they said, ‘We’re able to accommodate people one person at a time.’ I trusted that,” the speaker said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “So I take responsibility for falling for a setup. And that’s all I’m going to say on that,” Pelosi said. “I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up.”

Meanwhile, as the petition notes, “the salon owner gets death threats, while Pelosi has paid ZERO price for her hypocrisy.”

Salon owner Erica Kious said Wednesday that she is closing her business for good after the controversy.

“I am actually done in San Francisco and closing my doors, unfortunately,” she said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I started to just get a ton of phone calls, text messages, emails, all my Yelp reviews… saying that they hope I go under and that I fail,” Kious said. “So just a lot of negativity towards my business.”

“I’m actually afraid to go back, just because of the messages and emails I’ve been getting,” she added. “It’s a little scary and sad. I do have a lot of positive calls and text messages from clients, but other than that, nothing but negativity.”

Kious has gotten some help from supporters. A GoFundMe page set up in wake of the scandal reached its target of $300,000.

