The Trump Campaign on Thursday sent a cease and desist order to the Biden Campaign, Twitter and Facebook to stop running an ad based on the debunked and inflammatory Jeffrey Goldberg hit piece in The Atlantic last week.
Trump Campaign Senior Legal Adviser told Charles Payne on Thursday the Trump campaign is asking Twitter and Facebook to be consistent.
Via Making Money with Charles Payne:
Jenna Ellis: We sent that out from the campaign because the Biden Campaign put out a false and misleading ad that is based on the Atlantic article which is unverified anonymous sources. And Twitter and Facebook should absolutely remove this ad because if this had been from the Trump campaign that was based on false and anonymous and unverified sources they would have flagged it of course as misinformation. Why are they not treating the Biden Campaign the same?