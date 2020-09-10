https://justthenews.com/government/security/president-trump-will-speak-911-memorial-pa-biden-will-visit-memorial-site?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will honor 9/11 victims at the Flight 93 memorial site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Friday, the 19th anniversary of the deadly terror attack.

Trump is scheduled to speak at about 10:20 a.m. at the private remembrance ceremony, and Biden will visit the grounds this afternoon. The memorial will honor the heroes that fought back against the terrorists who hijacked the plane 19 years ago.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks when terrorists hijacked four commercial U.S. airplanes – slamming two into the Twin Towers in Manhattan and another into the the Pentagon. Passengers in the fourth plane overtook the highjackers and took down the plane, which landed in Shanksville.

As both presidential candidates honor the fallen on a dark day in the nation’s history, both are expected to make their cases regarding the ongoing fight with national security and global terrorism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

