https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/10/blames-lindsey-graham-for-the-bob-woodward-book/

Tucker Carlson tore into Sen. Lindsey Graham last night, blaming him for President Trump’s interviews with Bob Woodward for his new book, “Fury”:

Watch:

Sen. Graham then . . . confirmed it was him?

Did Sen. Graham ever check in to see how those interviews *he brokered* were going?

Way to keep your eye on the ball, senator:

And The Lincoln Project is enjoying all of it:

Other sources inside the White House are trying to blame Jared Kushner for the mess:

These aides want to make it clear to their buddies at CNN that it wasn’t *their* fault:

Team Kushner is pushing back, however:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...