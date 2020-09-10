https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/twitter-may-remove-unverified-election-result-claims/

(IB TIMES) – Twitter said Thursday it may remove unverified postings claiming electoral victory as part of a stepped-up effort to protect democracy, less than two months ahead of the U.S. presidential vote.

The social media firm said that under a new policy in effect from next week, “we will label or remove false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election or other civic process.”

This will include “false or misleading information that causes confusion about the laws and regulations of a civic process,” as well as “disputed claims that could undermine faith in the process itself, e.g. unverified information about election rigging, ballot tampering, vote tallying, or certification of election results.”

The move comes amid rising concerns about when results will be verified for the Nov. 3 presidential election, in view of an expected large volume of mail-in ballots and criticism of that process by President Donald Trump.

