Twitter is set to announce measures to censor President Donald Trump and others if they claim an “early victory” on election night, as Silicon Valley elites try to prepare the country for what they think will be a lengthy period of counting mail-in ballots, which are subject to tampering and fraud according to a Democrat whistleblower.

Twitter announced the upcoming changes in a blog post today, titled “expanding our policies to further protect the civic conversation.”

Via the Twitter blog:

In recognition of the changing circumstances of how people will vote in 2020, and in line with our commitment to protecting the integrity of the election conversation, we’re expanding this existing framework. The goal is to further protect against content that could suppress the vote and help stop the spread of harmful misinformation that could compromise the integrity of an election or other civic process.

Twitter outlined three types of “false or misleading information” about elections that will be subject to censorship, although the post also stressed that the list doesn’t limit the company’s ability to take action on tweets that don’t fall under the three categories.

Starting next week, we will label or remove false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election or other civic process. This includes but is not limited to: False or misleading information that causes confusion about the laws and regulations of a civic process, or officials and institutions executing those civic processes. Disputed claims that could undermine faith in the process itself, e.g. unverified information about election rigging, ballot tampering, vote tallying, or certification of election results. Misleading claims about the results or outcome of a civic process which calls for or could lead to interference with the implementation of the results of the process, e.g. claiming victory before election results have been certified, inciting unlawful conduct to prevent a peaceful transfer of power or orderly succession.

In line with our existing enforcement approach, Tweets that are labeled under this expanded policy will have reduced visibility across the service. Reducing the visibility of Tweets means that we will not amplify the Tweets on a number of surfaces across Twitter. However, anyone following the account will still be able to see the Tweet and Retweet. Twitter has repeatedly censored Trump’s account over the past several months, hiding tweets from the President on a range of topics including COVID-19 and the George Floyd riots. Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. His upcoming book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which contains exclusive interviews with sources inside Google, Facebook, and other tech companies, will be released on September 22 and is currently available for preorder.

