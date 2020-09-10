https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/treasury-russia-sanction-election/2020/09/10/id/986265

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Andrii Derkach, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, for working with Russian agents to try to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Between May and July 2020, Derkach released edited audio tapes and other unsupported information with the intent to discredit U.S. officials, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

“Derkach and other Russian agents employ manipulation and deceit to attempt to influence elections in the United States and elsewhere around the world,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement. “The United States will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to counter these Russian disinformation campaigns and uphold the integrity of our election system.”

