https://www.westernjournal.com/video-planned-hit-dem-veterans-group-airs-ad-less-1-day-trump-accused-insulting-military/
About The Author
Related Posts
Cal Thomas: If the GOP Tries To Be Liked by the Left, They Are Doomed to Perpetual Defeat
August 19, 2020
Black City Official Unleashes on White Cop: ‘Take Your White Self Back to the White Neighborhood’
July 17, 2020
Mere Hours After Announcement, WaPo Scrambles To Claim Harris Didn’t Actually Call Biden Racist
August 14, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy