https://www.westernjournal.com/video-flashback-biden-uses-veteran-sons-death-cancer-shut-vet-blaming-biden-deaths-iraq/
About The Author
Related Posts
Video: Trump Slams ‘Radical Left Indoctrination’ Happening in Schools, Threatens To Hit Them Where It Hurts
July 15, 2020
Op-Ed: Catholic Dems Are Breaking for Trump Big Now That the Democratic Party Has been Unmasked
September 7, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy