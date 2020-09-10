https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/10/wapo-journo-presents-graphic-to-defend-mitt-romney-from-trumps-claim-he-didnt-know-how-to-fight-and-win-the-presidency-ends-up-proving-trumps-point/

It all started with President Trump’s tweet about Barack Obama and Mitt Romney:

Obama is lucky he ran against @MittRomney, a man with very little talent or political skill, as opposed to someone who knows how to fight and win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

“Journalism” being what it is, reporters will just instinctively rush out to prove Trump wrong. In this case the journalist in question is a Washington Post White House correspondent, who shared this information:

Is that supposed to prove or disprove something?

That’s not how the game works kiddo — Toasted Buns (@realToastedBuns) September 10, 2020

No it isn’t.

Trump got 63 million Romney 61 https://t.co/9NA3yRRwgF — 𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 LLC. (@LibertyImplac) September 10, 2020

And also…

Ok. But which one is president? https://t.co/7cCKb96vYi — Riehle (@RIEHLE_MA) September 10, 2020

Other than that, another great Trump rebuttal from a “journalist.” *Eye roll*

Trump lost a series of imaginary elections in 2016. https://t.co/3p4eXIYk8c — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 10, 2020

Thank you for proving @realDonaldTrump ‘s point. He won with a smaller share of the vote Mitt, a Harvard lawyer, should read the Constitution on how we elect presidents — Don Surber (@donsurber) September 10, 2020

This explains a lot. About Romney — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) September 10, 2020

