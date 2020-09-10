https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/10/wapo-journo-presents-graphic-to-defend-mitt-romney-from-trumps-claim-he-didnt-know-how-to-fight-and-win-the-presidency-ends-up-proving-trumps-point/
It all started with President Trump’s tweet about Barack Obama and Mitt Romney:
Obama is lucky he ran against @MittRomney, a man with very little talent or political skill, as opposed to someone who knows how to fight and win!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020
“Journalism” being what it is, reporters will just instinctively rush out to prove Trump wrong. In this case the journalist in question is a Washington Post White House correspondent, who shared this information:
https://t.co/NELLNDLk7I pic.twitter.com/yrAptXMBLQ
— James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) September 10, 2020
Is that supposed to prove or disprove something?
That’s not how the game works kiddo
— Toasted Buns (@realToastedBuns) September 10, 2020
No it isn’t.
Trump got 63 million Romney 61 https://t.co/9NA3yRRwgF
— 𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 LLC. (@LibertyImplac) September 10, 2020
And also…
Ok. But which one is president? https://t.co/7cCKb96vYi
— Riehle (@RIEHLE_MA) September 10, 2020
Other than that, another great Trump rebuttal from a “journalist.” *Eye roll*
Trump lost a series of imaginary elections in 2016. https://t.co/3p4eXIYk8c
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 10, 2020
Nevertheless, he presidented. https://t.co/eioBVUuy3V
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 10, 2020
Thank you for proving @realDonaldTrump ‘s point. He won with a smaller share of the vote
Mitt, a Harvard lawyer, should read the Constitution on how we elect presidents
— Don Surber (@donsurber) September 10, 2020
This explains a lot.
About Romney
— GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) September 10, 2020