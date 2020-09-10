http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VvxguXrjDdQ/

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans were loudly booed as they linked arms in a show of “unity” after the singing of the national anthem on Thursday night.

After the singing duo of Chloe and Halle sang the national anthem — each wearing an activist t-shirt — both the Chiefs and Texans took the field for a mass demonstration before kickoff.

The teams ran out onto the field, lined up in a single row stretching down its length, and linked arms.

But the 17,000 fans allowed to populate the stands seemed to have a unity of their own as they loudly booed the players and their show of unity.

Chiefs fans started booing while the Texans and Chiefs locked arms in unity. pic.twitter.com/Z0Ua6HlfsU — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 11, 2020

There was no unity during the national anthem, though, with the teams engaging in separate reactions to the songs.

The Chiefs took the field and linked arms during both the national anthem and the so-called “Black National Anthem,” entitled “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The team remained standing except for Alex Okafor who took a knee during the national anthem. On the other hand, the Texans stayed in the locker for both the national anthem and “black national anthem.”

More of the NFL’s Week One games will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 13.

