Teenaged singing duo, Chloe x Halle, performed the national anthem to kick off the NFL on Thursday Night while wearing shirts displaying pictures of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The sister act hit a virtual stage to sing the anthem and delivered a soaring version of the song. But each chose an activist shirt to wear as they performed.

Halle Bailey, 20, wore a shirt memorializing the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, and sporting the message “Rest in Power, George Floyd.”

For her part, Chloe Bailey, 22, wore a shirt in honor of Kentucky woman, Breonna Taylor. Chloe’s shirt read, “Say Her Name, Breonna Taylor.”

As the duo sang, the Kansas City Chiefs were on the sidelines linking arms. One player, Alex Okafor, took a knee. The Houston Texans, though, stayed in the locker room instead of taking the field during the anthem.

