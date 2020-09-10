https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-joe-biden-appears-to-lose-his-train-of-thought-while-trying-to-deny-he-is-slow-joe

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared to lose his train of thought during an interview that aired Thursday on CNN while trying to deny that he was “Slow Joe.”

“Just look at us, okay?” Biden said to Tapper. “Just look at us. Who seems to be in shape? Who’s able to move around?”

“Who’s, I mean, this idea of, you know, ‘Slow Joe,’” Biden said as he started to laugh before losing his train of thought. “I, anyway, I, I shouldn’t laugh about it because, uh, anyway, Donald Trump, uh, just look at us both, watch us, and determine whether or not you think, uh, um, I’m misleading anyone, not you personally, but the public, you know, look at me, judge me based on—”

WATCH:

Joe Biden loses his train of thought when saying he isn't "Slow Joe"

This is not the first time that Biden has suffered embarrassing moments while trying to defend his alleged fitness for office.

During an interview in August, Biden told a reporter: “Anyway, I am uh, I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental fil- my physical as well as my mental fil- fitness.”

Joe Biden: "I am, I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental fill, my physical as well as my mental fitness and uh, to uh, you know, to make a judgment about who I am, and what state of affairs I have."

Just this week, Biden appeared to not understand that “MI” was an abbreviation for the state of Michigan–where he was speaking–and was not an abbreviation for the military.

Biden has often struggled to remember basic things related to location while on the campaign trail. Below are a few examples from just a single month on the campaign trail.

August 2019: Biden forgets the states that two major mass shootings had just happened in.

The Hill reported:

“Former Vice President Joe Biden misstated the sites of this weekend’s mass shootings during a Sunday fundraiser near San Diego before correcting himself later in his remarks, according to a pool report from the event. The 2020 presidential hopeful was speaking at the home of businessman Mark Arabo when he referred to ‘the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before’ before correcting himself, noting the shootings took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Biden’s comments come as the U.S. grapples with the aftermath of the weekend mass shootings in the two cities, which were less than 24 hours apart.”

August 2019: Biden forgets what state he was in.

The Washington Examiner reported:

“The former vice presidential was holding a press gaggle when he was asked about his impression of Keene, New Hampshire, where he is spending most of his weekend appealing to voters. ‘What’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?’ Biden responded, appearing to mix up the two New England states. ‘And what a neat town. I mean this is sort of a scenic, beautiful town … everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot.’”

August 2019: Biden again confuses states.

The Burlington Free Press reported:

“This is the second time this month that Biden has mentioned Vermont in a public address, despite that he, well, wasn’t here. According to the Washington Examiner, at a campaign fundraiser in Delaware while referencing a speech he gave on Aug. 7 in Burlington, Iowa, Biden referred to the town as Burlington, VT, but quickly corrected himself.”

