Steven reviews the latest insanity from Trevor Noah and then looks at how leftists, Big Tech, and the Democrat party are working together to take away the American public’s faith in the election results. He also reviews the latest charges against Trump from Bob Woodward’s new book and reveals how the same Democrat leaders’ who have called for the defunding of the police have upped their own personal security during the riots.

