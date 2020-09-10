https://www.theblaze.com/news/gwu-professor-pretended-black-resigns

Jessica Krug, a former professor at George Washington University, has resigned from her teaching position at the venerated Washington, D.C., college.

Krug

came under fire last week after announcing in an essay published on Medium that she is not the black woman she has pretended to be — but a white, Jewish woman from suburban Kansas City.

What are the details?

According to

NBC News, a spokesperson for the university announced that Krug submitted her resignation.

School officials initially placed Krug on

suspension, and told her that if she did not resign, she would be fired.

A Wednesday email from Provost M. Brian Blake read, “Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately. Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week.”

The outlet reported that the school was offering up “counseling services” for impacted students.

‘I have built my life on a violent anti-black lie’

In the now-viral essay, Krug insisted she should be “cancelled” over her wrongdoing of pretending to embody “North African blackness,” “U.S. rooted blackness,” and “Caribbean rooted Bronx blackness.”

Krug in her essay also said that “unaddressed mental health demons” were to blame for her behaviors.

“I have built my life on a violent anti-black lie,” she admitted in the lengthy missive.

Professor ‘raised questions about the veracity of her own research and teaching’

An initial response from the school read, “The members of the faculty of The George Washington University Department of History are shocked and appalled by Dr. Jessica Krug’s admission on September 3, 2020 that she has lied about her identity for her entire career. With what she has termed her ‘audaciously deceptive’ appropriation of an Afro-Caribbean identity, she has betrayed the trust of countless current and former students, fellow scholars of Africana Studies, colleagues in our department and throughout the historical discipline, as well as community activists in New York City and beyond.”

“The discipline of history is concerned with truth telling about the past,” the statement continued. “With her conduct, Dr. Krug has raised questions about the veracity of her own research and teaching. Accordingly, the department calls upon Dr. Krug to resign from her position as associate professor of History at GW. Failing that, the department recommends the rescinding of her tenure and the termination of her appointment.”

