March 19, the day President Trump told Bob Woodward he downplayed the virus to avoid creating a panic:

Trump, March 19, on tape with Bob Woodward: “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Kayleigh McEnany today: “The president never downplayed the virus.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 9, 2020

Also on March 19, this from Joe Biden at 8:33 p.m.:

The words of a president matter, and Donald Trump has used his to downplay COVID-19 and mislead the American people. He is unfit to lead us through this crisis. https://t.co/s7tnaR4G7p — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 20, 2020

This coincidence (?) is currently being pushed by Biden’s director of rapid response:

On March 19 – the exact same day that Trump admitted to Bob Woodward, “I wanted to always play it down” – Joe Biden warned that Trump was downplaying COVID-19 and that it made him “unfit to lead us through this crisis.” https://t.co/vrwTYAPGOl — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) September 10, 2020

Exit question: So, what time did Woodward talk to the president on the 19th?

