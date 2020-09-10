https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/10/whoa-did-bob-woodward-leak-his-march-19-conversation-with-president-trump-to-joe-biden/

March 19, the day President Trump told Bob Woodward he downplayed the virus to avoid creating a panic:

Also on March 19, this from Joe Biden at 8:33 p.m.:

This coincidence (?) is currently being pushed by Biden’s director of rapid response:

Exit question: So, what time did Woodward talk to the president on the 19th?

