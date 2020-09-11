https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/11/ted-cruz-liberal-males-never-grow-balls-trevor-noah/

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday said that Democratic men don’t “grow balls” in response to a segment on gender reveal parties from “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah.

Cruz’s comments came in a retweet from The Daily Wire, which posted a tweet with an article with a headline that said: “Comedian Trevor Noah Offended By Gender Reveal Parties: Child Hasn’t Picked Gender Yet”. Cruz retweeted it saying: “A fair point. Many liberal males never grow balls….”

A fair point. Many liberal males never grow balls…. https://t.co/FhHmIPFUpJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 11, 2020

During an episode Tuesday of “The Daily Show,” Noah mentioned the pyrotechnic device that was used in a gender reveal party sparked a massive wildfire in San Bernardino California burnt over 7,500 acres. (RELATED: Pelosi On Fires In California: ‘Mother Earth Is Angry’)

Noah went on to criticize gender reveal parties, saying: “These gender reveals have gone too far. At this point, gender reveal party is now one of the most dangerous terrorist organizations. It’s ISIS, al-Qaeda, Taylor Swift fans, and gender reveal parties. Not in that order, calm down Swifties.” (RELATED: Trevor Noah Says Gender Reveal Parties Are ‘Outdated’ Because Babies Are Too Young To Choose Their Gender)

“And aside from all the damage it can cause, celebrating a baby’s genitalia is starting to feel very outdated,” Noah continued. “Like given everything we’re learning about gender, gender reveal parties should only happen when the child is old enough to know their actual gender, and to pitch in some cash for the fire damage.”