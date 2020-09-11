https://thehayride.com/2020/09/50-gop-congressmen-ask-doj-to-investigate-who-is-funding-riots/

Fifty Republican House lawmakers have sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General William Barr requesting the Justice Department to investigate individuals or groups “responsible for funding, organizing, inciting, and participating in the destructive riots taking place in cities across the country.”

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado, led the group, which refers to left-wing groups’ acts as “terroristic” and “totalitarian.”

“We write to share our deep concerns regarding the ongoing violence that has gripped American cities and threatened the rule of law across our nation,” the letter states. “ANTIFA and other left-wing anarchist groups have unleashed a barrage of totalitarian attacks on our country in recent months, including accosting a sitting U.S. Senator, hijacking peaceful rallies, organizing armed riots, destroying property, burning buildings, stealing livelihoods, and spreading hate.”

In a statement about the need for the letter, Rep. Buck said, “ANTIFA and other far-left anarchist groups have wreaked havoc on our nation for far too long. Americans deserve to feel safe and secure in their own communities. It is time that AG Barr and the DOJ take action to investigate and prosecute the groups responsible for these violent riots. I am proud to lead this effort with my colleagues to put a stop to these coordinated attacks that have subverted our system of government and way of life.”

Cosigners include: Reps. Biggs, Babin, Budd, Collins, Gibbs, Duncan, King, Perry, Steube, Roy, Palmer, Posey, Abraham, Davis, Gaetz, Brooks, Lesko, LaMalfa, Wright, Meuser, Norman, Loudermilk, Riggleman, Davidson, Yoho, Kelly, Hice, DesJarlais, Tiffany, Spano, Harris, Gosar, Weber, Gooden, Rouzer, Fulcher, Hern, Jason Smith, Reschenthaler, Adrian Smith, Banks, Arrington, Grothman, Walker, Murphy, Joyce, Guest, Cloud, and Sensenbrenner.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf recently announced that the DOJ had launched an investigation into which groups were organizing the violent riots and committing arson.

Wolf told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, “Look, we’ve seen about 300 arrests across this country regarding civil unrest and protesting — violent protesting, I would say criminal protesting, criminal rioting. We have got about 300 arrests. About a third of those or a hundred of those arrests have been in Portland specifically.

Wolf added, “I know the Department of Justice has charged about 74 or 75 individuals there in Portland with different federal crimes, and we’ll continue to see how those investigations are going. The Department of Justice is also targeting and investigating the head of these organizations, the individuals that are paying for these individuals to move across the country.”

